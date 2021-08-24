Two local non-profits enter for a chance to win big

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local non-profits are in the running for $25,000, each thanks to a national online contest called State Farm Neighborhood Assist. The top 40 finishers of 200 entries will each win that cash prize.

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association in Forty Fort, which teaches children of all abilities with an emphasis on kids with developmental disabilities, says if it won it would use the money to reduce financial tuition barriers for families while enhancing equipment and technology.

Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore tells Eyewitness News if it finishes in the contest’s top 40, it would use the $25,000 to expand its children’s food program to include older kids and even veterans.

Click here to vote.