LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Montoursville State Police received a report of two stolen laptops from a 77-year-old man’s car on Monday.

Officials say an unknown suspect entered the victim’s car somewhere between Sunday at 7:30 pm and Monday at 11 am and stole two laptops valued at $1,000 each.

State Police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the barracks at (570)368-5700.