LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Lackawanna County park lakes are temporarily closed due to high bacteria levels, the county announced Thursday.

The county says the lakes at Aylesworth and Merli-Sarnoski Parks are closed due to elevated bacteria levels in the water. They say the bacteria was caused by the recent stretch of weather the area has experienced.

They say the public will be notified when the levels return to normal and swimming is allowed.