TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people are dead following a fatal motorcycle crash in Carbon County on Sunday.

According to PSP, on Sunday, May 21, around 2:39 p.m., troopers responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Forest Inn Road and Hill Road in Towamensing Township, Carbon County.

PSP said a vehicle being driven in the southbound lane failed to stay within the lane of traffic and struck a motorcycle in the northbound lane.

Troopers say both the motorcycle’s driver, Michael E. Brunell, 42, and passenger, Amy B. Hollenbach, 44, were ejected from the bike onto the shoulder of the road.

State troopers say Brunell was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollenback was treated by EMS and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital-Carbon Campus for severe injuries, which she later succumbed to.