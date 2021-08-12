Two juveniles lead police on chase in Kidder Township

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two juveniles are in custody after a pursuit that took place across two counties.

The chase began around 3:15 Thursday morning in Kidder Township, Carbon County, and ended near the intersection of Route 940 and Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County.

The pursuit lasted about an hour.

Police are not discussing the events that lead up to the chase at this time.

Kidder Township Police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.