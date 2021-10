HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two juveniles were injured in a shooting that took place in Hazleton.

According to a release from police, the incident occurred around 4:00 P.M. Tuesday in the area of 2nd Street and Carson Street.

Police say this was an isolated incident.

One of the victims was taken to a regional trauma center. The condition of both victims is not known at this time.