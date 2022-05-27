SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two juvenile males were charged with arson, burglary, and other related charges on Friday, May 27.

Officials say fire crews along with the Selinsgrove Borough Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire on Market Street in Selinsgrove earlier this year in March.

Through an investigation, police learned that two juvenile males were inside the structure prior to igniting miscellaneous items on fire which caused the structure being destroyed.

Both juveniles are being charged with arson, criminal trespass, and other related charges.