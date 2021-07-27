Two juveniles charged after Stroudsburg High School lockdown

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two juveniles have now been charged following an incident requiring a county-wide active shooter protocol to be initiated at Stroudsburg High School Tuesday morning.

A press release states that police received an anonymous tip regarding a “possible threat with a firearm” at Stroudsburg High School. As a result, the school was placed on lockdown for investigation.

911 also received a call from a parent saying that they were informed from their child that there was an active shooter, the release says.

PSP and local police agencies responded and searched the school.

The release details that there was no active shooter, however police continued to investigate and found two items resembling firearms.

A 14-year-old boy, who is not being identified at this time, was charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and possession instruments of a crime after police say he was in possession of a toy gun. Another 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of weapon on school property for having a BB pellet gun.