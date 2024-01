PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some damage was done along the Turnpike after two tractor-trailers crashed in Luzerne County.

The incident happened in the southbound lane of the Turnpike in Pittston Township.

One truck went about 40 feet down an embankment and landed on its side.

The concrete median was hit and smashed, trees were knocked over, and the guide rail was destroyed.

Two people were taken to the hospital and there’s no word on their conditions.