MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan.

After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries by Emergency Medical Services.

Denis had to be freed from the vehicle, according to state police. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.