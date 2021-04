DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision in Dingman Township on Thursday.



Courtesy: Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department

Crews were dispatched around 9 a.m. to Route 739 just north of Conashaugh Lake. Units arrived on the scene where one driver was entrapped and both suffered injuries.

One driver was flown to a local trauma center, while the other driver was transported by ambulance.

Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove are further investigating the crash.