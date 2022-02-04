Two indicted for money laundering over $300,000 in sweepstakes scam

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced two individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury for money laundering conspiracy after receiving funds from a sweepstakes scam.

According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Troy Smith, 27, and Michelle Greenwood, 36, of Mississippi, committed wire and mail fraud between August 2016 and June 2018.

Investigators state the suspects received consumer fraud-induced MoneyGram, Western Union, and Ria money transfers, bank wires and deposits, checks, and cash from victims across the United States totaling more than $300,000.

According to the release, one victim included a 51-year-old widow from Columbia County. In October 2016 the victim received a call from someone posing as an official from a sweepstakes organization. She was told she won a multi-million dollar cash prize and car, according to officials.

The court document stated the victim was directed to send money to the defendants. She ended up sending about $123,000. Smith and Greenwood received the funds from the victim and sent a portion of these funds to various co-conspirators in Jamaica.

Smith and Greenwood are facing 18 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted the two face up to 20 years’ imprisonment.