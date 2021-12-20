Police: Two people arrested after finding children living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are behind bars in Luzerne County after officials say they were keeping three children in “deplorable conditions”.

According to a release from Hazleton City Police, Catherine Agnello, 47, and Giovanni Balsamo, 46, were arrested after they say they found the home in “deplorable condition” when called for a welfare check of the three children.

Police received a tip that the children were being left unsupervised at a home in the 800 block of North Lee Court. When police arrived, they say they found the home in “deplorable condition” with trash, furniture, and other debris scattered in the yard.

According to police, the inside of the house had urine, feces, dirty dishes, and other junk spread throughout. The only toilet being used in the home was disconnected from the flange. Sewage was reported to be leaking into the basement.

Police were able to locate the three children inside the home, they were removed and placed with Luzerne County Children and Youth.

Agnello and Balsamo were arrested shortly afterward and charged with endangering the welfare of children. They were taken to the Luzerne County Prison after being unable to post bail.