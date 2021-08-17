Two hospitalized with head injuries after baseball bat attack, police say

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man after a baseball bat attack sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon, police say.

Police say the male and female victims entered the Wawa parking lot on West Main Street in Stroudsburg, when a man exited a car and went into the store. A second car then pulled in and another man got out and also entered the store.

When the first man exited the store, the second followed and retrieved a baseball bat, officers say. He first punched the victim’s head then struck him in the face with the bat, according to police.

Police say, the suspect then went to the victim’s car when a woman got out and the man struck her in the head with the bat, the male victim then tackled the suspect.

A woman, who police identified as 25-year-old Briani Marie Gomez, then got out of the suspect’s car, picked the bat up and hit the male victim several times in the head, neck and back area.

The pair of criminals made off before the police arrived, but officers later picked up Gomez, they say.

Both the male and female victims sustained head injuries as well as the male sustaining numerous injuries to his upper torso, head area and facial fractures. Both were taken to the hospital.

Gomez is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. She is being held at Monroe County Correctional Facility and her bail is set at $100,000.

Her male counterpart is still on the loose, police say. They do no believe he is a danger to society.

This incident is still an ongoing investigation. The police are attempting to identify the male suspect in this incident. He is described as a dark skin toned Hispanic male, about 5’6” and medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to contact Detective Dan Munch at 570-421-6800 ext. 1024.