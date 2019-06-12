Two hospitalized after semi crash in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 81 this morning.

It happened on the northbound lanes, in a construction zone, just after the River Street exit 184.

Three vehicles and an 18-wheeler carrying trash were all involved.

One of the drivers in the crash tells Eyewitness News the 18-wheeler hit his car and then a pickup truck, which then hit an SUV.

There’s no word on the extent of the injuries.

Traffic was slow in the area and drivers should use caution in the construction zone.

