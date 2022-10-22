THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were hospitalized following a fire in Lackawanna County.

Officials said the fire was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of Boulevard Avenue in Throop.

According to Throop Fire Chief Andy Hegedus, the fire spread from the first floor to the attic within minutes due to the front door being left open.

Chief Hegedus said everyone in the home, including a dog, got out of the home. Two people were sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Powerlines went down during the course of the fire and around 372 customers lost power for a short period of time according to PPL.

Chief Hegedus said four fire departments responded to the fire with around 40 firefighters in total. First responders were able to put out the fire within 20-25 minutes.

None of the first responders were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. A Pennsylvania state police fire marshall was called to the scene to determine if an investigation is necessary.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is released.