Two hospitalized after car crashes into two homes in Ashley Borough

ASHLEY BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on North Main Street in Ashely Borough on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Police say the driver failed to turn down a curve and drove off the roadway. The car traveled over a sidewalk, through a fence, struck the front porch of a home and struck a second home where it then came to a stop.

The passenger was partially ejected through the front windshield and had to be extricated by the fire department. Both occupants were taken to an area hospital. There is an ongoing investigation into the crash.