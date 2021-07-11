Two home fire in Williamsport leaves a firefighter injured

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A two-house fire broke out in Williamsport Saturday evening leaving two people injured, one of them a firefighter.





According to the Williamsport Fire Department, the call came in around 8:11 p.m. Saturday for a house on fire on the 400 block of Park Avenue.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that two people were transported to the hospital, one was a firefighter. The extent of their injuries and the cause is unknown at this time.

Numerous people were displaced due to the fire.

