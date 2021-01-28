Two former caregivers re-sentenced in abuse case

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two former caretakers sentenced for abuse of a dependent in their care after their arrest in early 2020, have had their sentences changed.

Lisa Wall’s original sentence was 8 to 23 months in prison followed by 8 years of probation. It will now be 23 months on restricted probation with the first 6 months on house arrest followed by 8 years of regular probation.

Eileen Dougherty’s sentence was 8 to 23 months in jail followed by 8 years of probation but she will now serve 8 to 23 months on restricted probation with the first 6 months on house arrest and 8 years, 1 month on regular probation.

They are former employees of The Arc of Northeastern Pennsylvania and previously worked in a group home taking care of care-dependent residents.

They are said to have thrown chicken in different areas of the home and laugh as the victim ate it. Including under the toilet, shower, basement floor, porch, snow and grass, using phrases like “front yard chicken” to get the victim’s attention.

They also threw wet towels at the victim’s head and encouraged that person to sing a racial slur, recording 10 videos of their actions.