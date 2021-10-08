Two FL men arrested for suspected involvement in PA burglaries

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men from Florida have been arrested in suspected connection to at least seven burglaries throughout Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says 53-year-old Steven Nichols and 34-year-old Archie Marino committed a string of distraction-style robberies in multiple counties, throughout the state, including Lackawanna.

In each incident, the AG says the pair targeted elderly homeowners. One engaged in conversation while the other entered the residence and stole various items of value.

The Scranton Police Department assisted the Attorney General’s office and the US Marshals in this investigation.