CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are battling a fire that destroyed Gin’s Tavern in Wyoming County Friday afternoon, injuring two firefighters.

Emergency responders were called around 2:00 p.m. to extinguish the flames at Gin’s Tavern on Route 107 in Clinton Township, Wyoming County.

Eyewitness News spoke with chief Gow on the scene who stated the fire is still active and the cause is unknown.

Chief Gow also said two firefighters are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, one from smoke inhalation and another from stress.

The restaurant appears to be a total loss.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.