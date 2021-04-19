Two face charges after police say they crashed into a State Police vehicle at 93 mph

PENN LAKE PARK BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two men from Duryea are facing charges after police say they crashed into a State Police vehicle while suspected to be under the influence.

According to a police report, on Saturday, a state trooper was parked on I-476 north when a vehicle, traveling approximately 93 mph, struck a concrete barrier, drove off the roadway and struck the policeman in his car.

One of the occupants, Yerson Adolpho Garcia Guzman, 28, was injured and taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. The other occupant Sharitzy Singh Santiago did not require medical treatment.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for his injuries and was released.

Police say both occupants were suspected of being under the influence. The crash is currently under investigation and police say charges are likely to be filed.

