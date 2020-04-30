Two employees at a local Chewy warehouse test positive for COVID-19

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Chewy, an online pet supply company, says two of their employees who work at the local warehouse have tested positive for COVID-19.

“They want to hire, hire, hire, and put on this show, like hey come to Chewy we love our employees but that’s not the case. The case is that they treat us pretty bad,” says a Chewy employee.

On Wednesday, Chewy released the following statement to Eyewitness News saying, “As of today, we can confirm there have been two team members who have tested positive for COVID-19 from our Luzerne County fulfillment center. Neither of these team members have been in the building since on or before April 24th, five days ago.”

A Chewy employee speaks out about the situation claiming the company is not following the proper guidance for social distancing and cleaning set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health.

They say they feel, “Pretty frustrated, pretty frustrated, not cared about.”

“The Health Department did tell them they had to have 500 employees or less and they are not following that guideline. There’s literally 6 or more hundred employees there at the same time,” said the Chewy employee.

The employee wishes to remain anonymous in fear of losing their job.

They say, “We’re all afraid, and people are afraid to lose their job for speaking out, are afraid because we have families we come back to,” but says in light of recent events, employees at Chewy simply do not feel appreciated for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The employee says, “Multiple employees asked them hey can you just clean the building for a day, no we gotta we got our customers, that’s exactly how their response is.”

This employee tells Eyewitness News how the company is allegedly improperly handling cleaning the facility since two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

They also commented, “Because they haven’t been in the building 5 days, to the CDC guidelines of 72 hours that they will not be closing and we will be continuously working and they will be doing their vigorous cleaning, which isn’t vigorous at all.”

Chewy sent Eyewitness News this statement, “Additionally, as soon as we were made aware of each case, we proactively notified all team members who these individuals may have come in close contact with, and they have also been under a 14-day self-quarantine. “



They also said, “We are continuing to monitor closely for any other exposure and follow CDC guidelines. At the same time, we have continued with our ongoing, significantly elevated levels of cleaning and disinfecting, across our sites as well as mandatory masks and gloves.”

The employee says at the end of the day, “We’re not being protected, we ask them please just clean the warehouse, we’re only asking for a day. Get somebody in here a professional clean the warehouse, we’ll come back to work.”

“They are checking temperature when you come in but it took them four weeks to check our temperature,” says the Chewy employee.

Chewy also told Eyewitness News, “We have also implemented non-invasive, no contact, infrared temperature checks at all of our locations, including our Wilkes-Barre fulfillment center, as an additional measure to ensure the health and safety of team members.”