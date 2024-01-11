TURNOT TWP., NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report two drivers were killed after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Northumberland County, a car was traveling south on State Route 405 around 4:40 p.m. when it attempted to pass another vehicle.

The car, driven by Gerald Gold, 75, of Watsontown, went into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a second car head-on, police stated.

PSP says Gold’s car struck a metal fence post and cable fence after the impact while the second car, driven by Dawn Betz, 61, of Turbotville, was pushed to the southbound lane.

Betz and Gold were both pronounced dead on the scene.