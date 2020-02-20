Two dogs taken from Ashland home, owners facing charges

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two dogs found to be living in filthy conditions without food or water are now in the custody of the SPCA while their owners are facing charges.

Police say they were first contacted about the dogs in January by neighbors expressing concerns. Initially, the house was found to be clean but officials noted that it smelled of feces and urine. The owners, Kayla Schaeffer and Derrick Reese, were informed that the dogs could not be left at the home if they were moving out.



Ashland Police Chief Gerard Daley says he didn’t hear about the dogs again until February 17th when he was contacted by neighbors. Daley responded to the home and found it covered in feces by looking through the window. One dog was in a cage while the other had broken loose and was running around the house.

Officials say they forced their way inside after obtaining a warrant. Daley was immediately stuck by the “extremely unsanitary conditions in the kitchen.” According to police, multiple piles of feces and urine was found around the residence and the dogs did not have access to food or clean water. Arrest warrants were filed against Shaeffer and Reese.

“We got a call in and we went back and we checked it out. We had the police come with us and from there the police got a search warrant. The police executed the search warrant and we were there. We received the dogs. The house was horrible, there was feces, urine, and the smell was horrendous.” Said Michaela Royer, humane officer.

Shaeffer and Reese turned themselves in after learning about their arrest warrants. Schaeffer was able to post $25,000 bail while Reese remains behind bars.





Michaela Royer, a humane officer at Hillside SPCA said the house was a mess when she walked inside with the police officers. The dogs were taken to SPCA and will be getting neutered Thursday.