Two dogs saved in Scott Township house fire

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters battle fire and save two dogs from a burning home in Lackawanna County Saturday.

According to crews, the rescue played out Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m. in Scott Township on Commerce Drive.

Fire officials say a neighbor alerted firefighters that two dogs were inside the house as the owners of the home were not there at the time of the fire.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and rescued both dogs without any injuries. While there was heavy damage done to the house, it still appears to be salvageable.

The American Red Cross was called to help the two people who live at the home. The cause of the fire is still unknown at the moment.