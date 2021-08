STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are displaced after an early morning fire in the Poconos.



The fire broke out on the corner of Wallace Street in Stroudsburg around 2:45 Tuesday morning.

Intense heat and flames caused extensive damage to the building, which had just been put up for sale this past Friday.







A couple has been displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no reported injuries.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall is investigating.