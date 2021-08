CRESSONA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been displaced after a home on Ash Street caught fire Monday afternoon, first responders confirm.

The fire started at 49 Ash Street, the right side duplex home, firefighters said. No one lives on the left side.

Fire departments from Schuylkill Haven, Cressona and Orwigsburg responded to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.