Two dead, two injured after crash in Wolf Township

WOLF TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead, and a woman and child were injured after a t-bone crash in Wolf Township last Wednesday afternoon, according to the crash report.

Police say 86-year-old Alda Molyneux was driving 82-year-old Arthur Molyneux out of the Wolf Run Village’s parking lot, a senior living community, onto State Route 220 when a car traveling northbound crashed into the driver’s side of their vehicle.

Alda and Arthur were taken to an area hospital where both were pronounced dead, the release states.

The driver of the second car and a 10-year-old child were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver suffered of suspected serious injuries and the child had suspected minor injuries.

Both cars sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.