Two Dead in Plane Crash

Nippenose Township, Lycoming County – (WBRE/WYOU) Two people are dead following a plane crash in Lycoming County.

It happened this afternoon near the Jersey Shore Airport in Nippenose Township.

An EMA Director tells us two people were on board the small single-engine plane, and both of them died in the crash.

The Lycoming County Coroner has removed the bodies. No information has been released regarding the identities of the victims.

Tiadaghton Regional Police are investigating the incident.

As of about 10:00 Sunday night, the FAA is on scene awaiting the arrival of the National Transportation Safety Board.