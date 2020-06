MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A two-car crash in Lycoming County has resulted in the deaths of two people.

Matthew Harter, 55, was the driver of a Kia Optima on Route 405 when he crossed into the southbound lane, hitting a Nissan Altima driven by Betsy Watts, 67. The crash happened Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2340, Route 405.

Harter was pronounced dead at the scene. Watts was transported to a hospital but died from her injuries.