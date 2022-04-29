LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Two people are dead after a crash in Lehman township.

According to State Police, James Carragher and Melissa Carragher were in the car together when the crash occurred just after 4 pm on Saturday April 23.

State Police paperwork states that the vehicle had been traveling South on West Sugar Mountain Road. The car crossed the double yellow lines before spinning across the lane into the wooded area. There the car struck a tree and became airborne before coming to a rest in the wooded area.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene