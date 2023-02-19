NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Two people are dead after a fire in Wyoming County Saturday night.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Levitt Hill Road, Northmoreland Township, for the report of a fire Saturday night.
According to the Wyoming County Coroner’s Office, two people died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.
This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update this article as more information is made available.