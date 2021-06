FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Two people have died after hitting a deer while riding on a motorcycle, according to a release from state police.

State police say Ralph and Susan Strieby from Williamsport were traveling on a motorcycle on Interstate 180 in Fairfield township around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night when they hit a deer.

Troopers say both were wearing their helmets. The Lycoming County coroner pronounced both dead at the scene.