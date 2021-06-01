Two dead after crash in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lycoming County Coroner pronounced two people dead after a car crash on Monday.

State police say the vehicle was driving on East 3rd Street at 1:47 a.m., the driver failed to complete a right curve, exited the north side of the roadway, onto the sidewalk and hit a bridge abutment.

The impact caused the car to overturn onto the passenger side and fall 12-feet into a creek bed. Police say both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

State police identified the driver as 24-year-old Sierra Jacobs. They have yet to identify the passenger. The report filed by state police says alcohol was suspected.

