KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Wyoming Avenue in Kingston Monday night.

Fire and police responded to the 100 block of Wyoming Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. for a report of a fatal crash involving at least two vehicles.

One woman at the scene said she heard the crash from her house about a block away. Nearby people tried to help but it was too late.

According to the Kingston police chief, a car pulled out of Josie’s Ice Cream and was hit by an oncoming SUV going northbound on Wyoming Avenue. The driver and the passenger of the vehicle pulling out were pronounced dead at the scene.







The driver of the SUV was transported to Geisinger with traumatic injuries, officials say. A PA State Police reconstruction unit is on the scene.

Route 11 between Northampton Street and Carle Street reopened after 10 p.m. Police say the crash is still under investigation and both autopsies are scheduled for Monday.