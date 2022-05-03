KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two crashes occured in Kingston, Tuesday evening, in the same spot, just minutes apart.

According to the Eyewitness News crew on scene, the first crash involved a driver heading south on Wyoming Avenue who was t-boned while trying to make a left-hand turn to get on the Cross Valley.

Two vehicles were involved and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.







A few minutes later there was another accident at the same location in the northbound lanes. The crew says two vehicles were involved and one hit a pole, possibly due to the distraction the first crash caused.

The roadway was cleared quickly after the accidents and the roadway was opened back up.