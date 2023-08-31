PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two corporations are working together in the fight to end hunger.

Thursday morning, representatives for Weis Markets and the Kellogg Company gathered at the CEO Weinberg Food Bank to present a $25,000 check donation to the organization.

“The twenty-five thousand dollar donation will be greatly used within the community to help us purchase product for families in need. As well as we provide fresh produce milk and meats as well,” said Weinberg Food Bank Director Mary Ellen Spellman.

The Weinberg Food Bank helps the community with an ever-growing problem; hunger.

“Hunger is real. More than 34 million people in the United States are struggling with food insecurity. Hunger knows no boundaries, and it exists in every county in the United States,” said Marketing manager at Kellogg, John Hanley.

There was more work to be done aside from the big check presentation..

“Today, we partnered with the food bank and Weis Markets and we packed over 400 boxes to feed different groups throughout the community, fighting food insecurity,” Hanley explained.

That food goes a long way across northeast Pennsylvania.

“We serve Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties. We also packed emergency food boxes for seniors as well,” Spellman said.

Bringing an end to hunger, One stomach at a time.

“It’s great knowing that we have a community support from agencies and businesses as well as Kelloggs and Weis,” Spellman added.

The food bank is always in need of volunteers and donations.