HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman was arrested and is facing several charges after a crash Sunday afternoon.

The Hanover Police Department were called to the 600 block of Carey Avenue in Hanover Township at about 2:40 p.m. for a reported crash.

Courtesy of Bob Kadluboski Courtesy of Bob Kadluboski

Police say 28-year-old Bethany Mayewski was traveling north on Carey Avenue and crossed into oncoming traffic striking another car head-on.

Two children were in Mayewski’s car at the time and were driven to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries, according to Hanover Township Police.

Police say Mayewski was arraigned and was unable to pay the $50,000 bail set for her by Magistrate Joseph Carmody.

Mayewski is currently being held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, January 4.