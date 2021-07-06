Two children found unresponsive in the pool, have died

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, two children ages 6 and 3 have died after found unresponsive in a pool Monday, July 5th.

Plains Township police were dispatched to a home on the 100 blocks of South River Street around 6 p.m. Monday evening where two boys were found unresponsive in a neighboring pool.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce tells Eyewitness News that the investigation is still ongoing and an autopsy will be done later this week.

