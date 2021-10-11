Two charged with child endangerment after abuse investigation in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police say two people have been charged with child endangerment after a year-and-a-half long abuse investigation.

According to police, on Monday, September 20, James Becker and Brittany Peters turned themselves in to police as they were both charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children.

Police say Becker and Peters were both charged for allowing a known juvenile perpetrator to have continual access to the five-year-old victim in this case, even after the victim disclosed sexual abuse by the juvenile perpetrator.

According to court papers, both Becker and Peters were arraigned in front of Magisterial Judge Zola and received $50,000 unsecured bail.

The juvenile perpetrator in the case has also been charged with various sexual offenses and is being held at the juvenile detention center, police say.