EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police said a man and a woman in Luzerne County were charged for assaulting police officers and resisting arrest on June 30.

Edwardsville Police said they received a report of two people, later identified and Mercedes Lora and Victor Otero, trying to gain access to a house in the 40 block of East Grove Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they noticed Otero and Lora on the porch yelling and banging on the front door. As the officers approached the porch, Lora started to bang her head off the porch.

Police said they asked Lora to stop banging her head off the porch, and when she stopped, she started to punch Otero in the face and head area.

Officials said a police officer attempted to stop Lora from punching Otero; which is when she started to punch the officer in the chest.

Law enforcement said Lora spit, kicked and punched at officers as they struggled for several minutes trying to get her into handcuffs.

Upon getting her in handcuffs, police said Otero started to yell, spit, kick, and punch at officers as well. After several minutes of fighting with Otero, he was also placed in handcuffs.

While police were trying to get Otero into handcuffs, police officers said Lora was yelling and banging her head on the sidewalk.

Officers on the scene said Lora was hallucinating and acting out of control so they called an ambulance.

Documents show that when EMS attempted to communicate with Lora, she yelled, kicked, and spit at officers and ambulance personnel while in transport.

Police officers said Otero was placed into the rear of an Edwardsville Police car and began banging his head on the safety bars. An officer tried to deter him from banging his head on the bars but was spat at by Otero.

Officials said Otero was taken to a holding cell, and while in the cell, he began to bang his head on the walls.

An ambulance was notified that Otero needed to be taken to the hospital and was reportedly “very combative” with officers and EMS personnel while being transported.

Otero is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault, and three counts of resisting arrest.

Lora is being charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of simple assault, and one count of resisting arrest.

Both are currently being held in Luzerne County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail each.