Two charged in connection with Hazleton armed robbery, two males still wanted by police

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two men are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery, and Hazleton police say they are still looking for two unidentified suspects also involved.

Officers were called to investigate an armed robbery in the area of South Poplar Street and Berner Avenue on March 17. Police say one of the suspects pistol whipped the victim during the robbery.

The victim says they were contacted through social media by one of the suspects who made arrangements to buy sneakers off of the victim, police say. The victim met with the suspects, the two unidentified men. Jonathon and Christopher Ramirez arrived shortly after in a separate vehicle and begin walking nearby.

Moments later, police say the victim was pistol whipped in the face, and the unidentified suspects began removing belongings from the victim’s vehicle, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim then contacted police and said that fraudulent transactions were made on his credit card at stores in the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township.

Officers responded and checked the area, but the suspects could not be located. Video surveillance was retrieved by police and both Jonathon and Christopher Ramirez were allegedly seen returning to the mall and making more purchases with another individual.

The three males were taken into custody inside a store just after making another fraudulent purchase, the police report indicates.

Jonathon and Christopher Ramirez are being charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit simple assault, one count of conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, one count of conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and two counts of conspiracy to commit access device fraud. Both were arraigned Thursday morning and bail was set at $150,000.

Police are asking for anyone who has information on the two unidentified males to call the Hazleton Police Department.