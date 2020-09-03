Two charged in connection with assault of Williamsport security guard

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Williamsport Bureau of Police confirm two suspects have been petitioned to juvenile court on charges of simple assault and harassment stemming from the assault of the 76-year old security guard at a Williamsport basketball court, posted to social media last week.

The basketball courts had been shut down by Firetree Place last week pending information from community members that led to an identification of those involved. Firetree Place Executive Director Billy Dayton says the courts will reopen in the near future, no set date yet, but in the next week or two.

Dayton would not draw a straight line from that initiative to the charges filed, but praised community “support and input” in helping resolve the issue.

Reporter Sean Coffey will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.