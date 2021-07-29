Two charged for posing as school district employees in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people have been arrested after police say they posed as employees for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

According to a report from police, 29-year-old Joel Martinez and 27-year-old Leonard Guzman were taken into custody after attempting to pick up a ductless condenser and evaporator from an RJ Walker located in Wilkes-Barre.

Court papers say an employee at RJ Walker told police that the two suspects told him they were picking up the merchandise for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. A conversation with an officer from the school district confirmed that neither suspect was employed by the district.

Martinez and Guzman are facing charges of theft by deception, and are currently being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.