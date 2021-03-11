Two charged for attempted robbery in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State Police at Hazleton announced charges against two 18-year-olds for attempted robbery in Hazle Township.

Troopers responded to the Red Roof Inn on North Church Street in Hazle Township for an attempted robbery on March 9.

The victim told officers a white vehicle pulled up in front of the lobby doors, a male entered the lobby, went behind the register and told the victim “give me all your money”.

Court papers say the suspect pulled an unknown object from his pocket and pointed it at the victim. The suspect then fled from the lobby and back into the vehicle that police say had other occupants inside.

Four suspects were identified during the investigation, and two are facing charges. Luzerne County ADA Michael Degnan says Isaiah Miguel Morales, 18, has been charged with robbery and terroristic threats and Justin Mathew Nieves, also 18, is being charged with robbery.