Two charged for armed robbery at Regional Hospital of Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery report at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. Two of the four suspects that perpetrated the crime are now being tried as adults.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, January 26 at around 7:30 p.m., Scranton police responded to an armed robbery call at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. As police arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim.

According to the victim, he was leaving work and walking to his vehicle baked in a parking garage in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. The victim says as he was walking down East Gibson Street toward the parking garage, four black men surrounded him and one of them pointed a black handgun at him.

The victim placed his belongings on the ground and one of the men picked them up, they all ran to a vehicle and drove off. They got away with the victim’s credit card, a Best Buy credit card, a debit card, $60 cash, an iPhone 12 and car keys on the ground as well.

Detectives obtained security footage from the Regional Hospital of the robbery. Police say the victim is walking down East Gibson Street when a silver Dodge Caliber drives by.

The criminal complaint reads, a total of four males exit the Dodge Caliber. Three males exited the vehicle, surrounded the victim, and committed the robbery, while the fourth male stood near the vehicle appearing to be the lookout. The victim states the men who robbed him fled in the vehicle.

Police say they have video surveillance of the suspects in the parking garage attempting to steal the victim’s vehicle with the keys they stole from him.

According to detectives, they spoke with the Street Crimes Unit who provided detectives with information on the suspects’ vehicle. During an unrelated traffic stop approximately 45 minutes earlier, the driver of the Dodge Caliber identified himself to police as Andre Dawkins.

Police say they identified two other co-conspirators that were involved in the robbery, but cannot be named due to their safety and possible gang involvement.

Co-conspiratory #1 admitted witnessing the robbery of the victim and the vehicle they were in was the silver Dodge Caliber. They also identified King Humphrey as another robbery suspect that acted as the lookout.

Co-conspirator number #2 admitted having involvement in the robbery. They also identified two other suspects wanted known as “Dre Bluu,” and “Mel,” the third suspect was not identified at this time. The co-conspirator also gave cell phone numbers for two of the three robbery suspects.

According to law enforcement, they positively identified the suspects known as “Dre Bluu” and “Mel.” Police identified “Dre Bluu” as 15-year-old Matthew Rodriguez and Mel, known as a 14-year-old juvenile living in Scranton.

Police say, they spoke with three co-conspirators who admitted to their participation in the robbery. Officers also found videos and pictures of the three robbery suspects with a black handgun taken a short time after the robbery.

Law enforcement says due to fact that King Humpfrey and Matthew Rodriguez were 15 years or older at the time of the robbery, and the deadly weapon used to commit the robbery, they will both be charged as adults. While Dawkins and the 14-year-old juvenile will be tried in the juvenile justice system.