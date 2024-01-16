NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are facing charges after authorities say they left a child on a school bus.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has charged 68-year-old Donna Cosmello and 63-year-old Sam Cosmello after they say the two left a sleeping child on the school bus.

According to PSP, on January 10 around 8:37 a.m., troopers received a report of a child walking along State Route 11 in the area of New Milford Township.

The release states the child fell asleep on the bus while on the way to the school. The bus driver and aide on the bus failed to check the bus after the children were dropped off and then drove back with the child still sleeping, troopers noted.

PSP said when the child woke up they exited the school bus and began walking down SR11.

The two have been charged with child endangerment.