BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a residential structure fire around 3:00 p.m., Tuesday in Carbon County.

Several fire departments around Carbon County rushed to put out a fire in banks township where two cats died in the flames.

Mcadoo, Tamaqua, Weatherly, Beaver Meadows, and Freeland Fire Departments all helped fight the fire at 10 South Chestnut Street just before 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in as a bathroom fire beginning on the second floor and spreading to the third floor. The fire also spread to the other side of the duplex at 8 South Chestnut Street and besides the heat the firefighters fought, there was a serious hoarding situation that made fighting the fire difficult.

“The guys that got here early on did a fantastic job. We called in additional manpower just because guys were really getting spent trying to pull some walls and trying to do some overhaul. So rather than put anybody in a dangerous situation, we just called for more manpower,” said Chief Robert Leshko, McAdoo Fire Company.

Besides the cats that were lost in the fire, no one was injured and the Chief Leshko says he believes four people are displaced at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest as it becomes available.