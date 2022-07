CLINTON TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said two catalytic converters were stolen from a Lycoming County tire and auto shop.

Troopers said an unknown actor stole two catalytic converters, worth $600 each, from Susquehanna Tire and Auto on US Highway 15.

State police said, “the unknown actor fled in an unknown direction by unknown means.”

PSP Montoursville is investigating.